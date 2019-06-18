Concerts in the Park Preview: Animals in the Attic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sacramento’s favorite free concert series, Concerts in the Park, continues in downtown Sacramento this Friday, June 21. Local artists Animals in the Attic are in the FOX40 backyard giving us a preview of their sound.

Animals in the Attic is an indie surf rock band from Sacramento, CA. Their laid-back sound is meant to relax the souls of a generation filled with anxiety. In 2015 they won Seattle University’s Battle of the Bands and since then have gone on to release their full album “Half-Asleep Surf” and multiple singles. They strive to make their music as genuine as possible in order for listeners to reach full tranquility.