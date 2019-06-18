Dimple Records Will Close Its Doors

June 18, 2019

Dimple Records will be closing all of its stores, the Sacramento Business Journal reported Tuesday.

The locally owned and independent chain sells new and used CDs and vinyl records, as well as movies, books and video games at its seven locations.

The company was founded by John Radakovitz in 1974.

Radakovitz told the Business Journal the changing music industry and a decline in sales led to the decision to close their doors. Its operators, which include Radakovitz’s wife, Dilyn, and their two sons, also cited California’s minimum wage increase.

A monthslong sale will start on Wednesday, according to the Business Journal.

