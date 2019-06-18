Friends Hope Plane in Lake Tulloch Recovered Soon

Watch Jessica Mensch’s report on this story tonight on FOX40 News at 5 & 6.

LAKE TULLOCH — Search crews spent Tuesday working to pull a small plane from the bottom of Lake Tulloch after it crashed into the water Sunday morning.

Friends identified the pilot as Trent Johnson, describing him as a kind and respectful family man.

“He flew probably once or twice a week and he loved his airplane,” friend Scott Naylor said. “That was his own private plane that he owned outright on his own.”

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office says Johnson’s yellow plane plunged into Lake Tulloch Sunday morning after the wing struck a power line.

“Those wires are hard to see and he was probably paying more attention to his friends down in the water than he was to what was ahead of him,” friend Tom Sliger said.

Johnson was returning to the Modesto airport where he stored his plane. He flew nearly every weekend.

Officials say the plane was found 110 feet underwater. Crews were out on the lake on a barge to try to get the plane out.

Naylor says he hopes the plane is recovered soon so Johnson’s family can grieve. It’s unknown how long it will take to get the plane out of the water.

“I believe he was a Christian man and I believe he is where all good people go,” Naylor said.