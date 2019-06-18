PG&E to Pay $1 Billion to Governments for Wildfire Damage

Posted 3:08 PM, June 18, 2019, by , Updated at 03:06PM, June 18, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California utility blamed for igniting several wildfires that killed dozens and destroyed thousands of homes has agreed to pay $1 billion to local governments.

Attorneys representing 14 local public entities announced the settlement with Pacific Gas & Electric on Tuesday to cover “taxpayer losses.” The fires include a 2015 fire in Butte County, a series of 2017 fires in Northern California wine country and the 2018 fire that destroyed the town of Paradise and killed 85 people.

PG&E Corp. filed for bankruptcy earlier this year citing billions of dollars in expected losses, mostly from lawsuits filed by individual fire victims, businesses and insurance companies. A judge overseeing that case must approve the settlement announced Tuesday.

Pacific Gas & Electric did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.