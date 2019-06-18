Sprouts Recalls Frozen Spinach Due to Listeria Concerns

Sprouts Farmers Market is recalling its frozen spinach after finding traces of listeria.

Both the regular and organic versions have been pulled from stores after the company found bacteria in its random testing.

The products were sold in 19 states, including California, with use by dates of December 3, 2021.

The following products have been recalled:

Sprouts Frozen Cut Leaf Spinach, 16-ounce bag, UPC 87487500982, Lot 19031203A03 Sprouts Frozen Organic Cut Leaf Spinach, 16-ounce bag, UPC 87487500991, Lot 19031203A03

No illnesses have been reported from eating contaminated spinach but listeria can cause high fever and severe headaches, as well as miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

If you have this product in your freezer, you can check the Food and Drug Administration website for identifying information to see if you need to throw it out. You can also return the product to a store for a full refund.