18-Year-Old Killed, Two Teens Wounded by Gunfire in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — An 18-year-old man was shot to death and two other teenagers were wounded Tuesday in Fairfield.

The Fairfield Police Department reports Tuesday around midnight, patrolling officers heard gunfire as dispatchers were getting calls about a shooting in the area of 1st and Connecticut streets.

Several teenagers were found in the street at the scene, according to Fairfield police. A 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy had gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening. They were taken to a local trauma hospital.

Right after the first 911 calls and less than a half-mile away on Kansas and Tyler streets, callers reported there had been a collision.

The police department says its officers found an 18-year-old man who had fatal gunshot wounds at the scene of the crash.

Four additional teenagers between the ages of 15 and 18 were detained at the first scene. The teenagers were all from Fairfield or Suisun City.

The police department reports the incidents appeared to be related and not random. All those involved were connected.

No one has been arrested.