‘Tentative Settlement’ Reached in Stephon Clark Family Lawsuit

SACRAMENTO -- Court documents obtained by FOX40 Tuesday indicate attorneys representing Stephon Clark's loved ones and the city of Sacramento have reached a verbal agreement that could help settle a lawsuit against the city.

The family sued Sacramento for $20 million after Clark was killed by two Sacramento police officers.

Court documents say this is a "tentative settlement" and not a done deal.

Lawyers for the city of Sacramento and lawyers for Clark's children reportedly reached their agreement during a closed-door session in federal court. His mother, SeQuette Clark, tells FOX40 attorneys for Salena Manni, the guardian of Clark's children and his girlfriend, negotiated the settlement.

The court documents don't mention a dollar amount for the possible settlement. FOX40 also does not know if any settlement has been reached with Clark's parents and grandparents.

The city council has not approved any settlement at this time.

FOX40 reached out to lawyers for the city and Clark's family but has not yet heard back.