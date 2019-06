Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL DORADO COUNTY -- A 16-year-old drowning victim's body was found in the Cosumnes River Wednesday.

Around 12:30 p.m., crews were called to the river at Highway 49 near the Amador-El Dorado county line, according to Cal Fire. A teenager had been swimming with friends when he was pulled under by rapids and disappeared.

Two hours later, rescue teams found the boy's body 10 feet underwater.

His identity has not been released.