LOOMIS — Part of Auburn Folsom Road, between Horseshoe Bar Road and Miner’s Drive, was closed Wednesday afternoon following a crash.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says power lines were down in the roadway.

The stretch of road is expected to be closed for a few hours, deputies said, and drivers were urged to find alternate routes.

It was unclear if anyone with injured or what led to the crash.

⚠️⚠️Closure of Auburn Folsom Rd btw Horseshoe Bar Rd and Miners Dr expected to last for a few hours. Please use alternate route! @CHPAuburn pic.twitter.com/roUUxpWiaI — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) June 19, 2019