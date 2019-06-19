Good Samaritan Helps Family Hit by Suspected Drunken Driver on I-5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Gerry Claypool had just landed at the Sacramento International Airport Tuesday when the night took an unthinkable turn

“I got back in the car and still had blood on my hands,” he told FOX40.

As he was driving home he saw a two-vehicle crash that sent a Nissan pickup truck carrying a family of six flying off the freeway.

The former emergency medical technician knew he had to do something.

“The father came up the hill with the first child, which was the boy, and was yelling for help,” Claypool said.

He said he did chest compressions on the boy for 15 minutes until first responders arrived on scene.

That child, just 5 years old according to family, died at the hospital.

Wednesday night, his twin sister and four other family members remained hospitalized for injuries they sustained in the collision, according to family.

“Stuff does look a lot better than they did the initial day but, unfortunately, there’s a lot of work that has to be done,” said family member Alvaro Robles.

Robles said his family’s hearts are broken after what happened. He learned Wednesday that the driver who rear-ended his loved ones was a suspected drunken driver on probation for DUI.

The California Highway Patrol says that man is facing charges for driving under the influence and manslaughter.

“It makes it really, really frustrating,” Robles said. “They definitely want to see the person that caused this punished to the full extent of the law.”

Claypool, who lost a twin child of his own years ago, said the pain of losing your baby never goes away.

“I just hope everybody gets better and gets healthy and they can grieve their loss,” Claypool said. “I hope if there is a trial, it’s over quickly and they can start to rebuild their lives.”

While the exact conditions of the driver and passengers in the Nissan pickup are unknown, it is known that they are improving, according to family.