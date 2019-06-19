Horse Recovering after Being Discovered Severely Emaciated in Modesto Park

Watch Kristi Gross’ report on this story tonight on FOX40 News at 5.

TURLOCK — A horse is recovering after it was found in a Modesto park too weak to stand Monday night.

“I saw some fight in him, some life, so I had the room and immediately agreed to take him,” Bryen Camden said.

Camden adopted the horse, now named River Maximus, Tuesday morning.

“He was standing when I first got here but still just the sight of him alone brought me to tears,” he said.

River was found by a father and son in Laird Park in Modesto.

“When we first came upon him I was thinking this poor soul is done,” rescuer Bobbie Carne said. “I mean when reached down to touch him he was cold.”

Carne, along with deputies and animal control, worked to get River to Taylor Veterinary Hospital in Turlock that night.

“Ask for help instead of dumping your animals,” Carne said.

Carne says if the father and son hadn’t made the initial call, the horse wouldn’t be alive today. Instead, River is on the mend.

“He shows that he’s wanting to eat, wanting to drink,” Carne said. “He’s getting a little more confident that he’s going to make it through this and that’s a very good sign.”

River is expected to go home with Camden on Thursday.