How to Keep Your Pets Safe in Summer Heat

Summer starts this Friday and that means more triple digit weather is on the way.

This morning at 6:45, the Sacramento SPCA will be at FOX40 to share tips on how to keep your pets safe during the hottest days of the year.

Sun & Heat

High summer temperatures and bright days can mean dehydration, overheating, and scorched paws. Know the signs of overheating (excessive panting, increased heart rate, and weakness) and bring your pup indoors or to a cool, shady place.

Hot Cars

Even with the windows open an inch, a car’s temperature can reach over 100° in 10 minutes on an 85° day. One quick errand can turn dangerous in minutes, so leave your pet safely at home.