Kids Get Firsthand Firefighting Experience at Roseville Camp

ROSEVILLE -- Nearly 50 kids applied to participate in the Roseville Kids Fire Camp this year.

Those selected got a week of hands-on firefighting, lifesaving, fitness and teamwork skills led by Roseville firefighters. The activities range from fun to daring to downright intimidating.

"Repelling, putting out live fires, climb ladders," sixth-grader Noah Scott said. "The hardest thing about camp is when you look down you’re like, 'Oh no, that’s too high up.'"

But it gets easier, according to junior counselor Mallory Koubis.

"The most challenging thing is just overcoming things mentally," she said.

After four years with the camp, Mallory says the best part is watching the younger campers transform in the same way she did.

"They learn a ton and they come out emotionally and physically stronger," Koubis said.

Some campers are aspiring firefighters, but more said they were just hoping to learn something that may come in handy.

"I mean I hope that someday I’ll be able to save someone’s life," Scott said.

Registration for Roseville Fire Camp is closed for the year but check with the fire department or City of Roseville next spring for more about the application process.