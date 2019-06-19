Making Greek Yogurt Bark With Farm Girl Chef

Pedro is in the kitchen with Elisabeth Watkins, aka Farm Girl Chef, learning how to make a fast and easy Greek yogurt bark, in honor of national dairy month.

Greek Yogurt Bark

Ingredients:

2 cups whole milk Greek yogurt
2 tablespoons honey
1/4 cup Traina Home Grown Summer Blend Fruitons
2 tablespoons slivered almonds
1/4 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
2 tablespoons dark chocolate chips

Directions:
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside. In a medium bowl combine yogurt and honey stirring until thoroughly combine. Spread yogurt mixture in an even layer on the parchment lined baking sheet. It should be about 1/4” thick.
Sprinkle on Traina Home Grown Summer Blend Fruitons, almonds, shredded coconut, and dark chocolate chips. Freeze 3-4 hours or overnight. When frozen, break into large pieces. Store in an airtight container in the freezer.
Serves 6-8.

