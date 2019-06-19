More Jump Bikes, Scooters Coming to Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- People living in Sacramento will be seeing more Jump scooters on city streets soon.

The Uber-owned company was granted a license renewal to increase its fleet of electric scooters and bikes.

The scooters were introduced in Sacramento back in February when the first 100 were put on the streets. Less than six months later, they’re ready to up the ante with at least several hundred more scooters and at least three other companies are applying for city licenses as well.

Electric Jump bikes have been wildly popular in Sacramento. Soon after they were introduced, Jump brought in several hundred more because of the demand.

Company officials have always said Sacramento is a relatively fair-weather city and was a good market for expansion, which the city has accommodated.

“We’re flat, so it’s also a great way to get around. We're relatively on the grid, things are close. Off the grid things are still relatively close to each other,” Transportation Program Specialist Jennifer Donlon Wyant said.

When Jump’s one-year license expired, it applied for an expansion of its fleet of bikes and scooters.

Anthony Doan from West Sacramento is one of many citizens who have been leaving their cars at home and using Jump bikes to get around.

“My car just sits in the driveway and save on gas and economy and stuff, so it’s nice. You get a little exercise too,” he told FOX40.

Electric scooters caused a lot of headaches when they appeared unannounced in various cities. Customers rode on sidewalks and left the scooters behind haphazardly.

Sacramento’s rules say you have to ride in bike lanes or the street and you have to park them at racks or designated parking spots out of the way.

“I’m very aware,” Donlon Wyant said. “So, when we were developing our regulations we talked to folks in other cities to get an understanding of lessons learned, what worked, what didn’t work and what would they do differently. And we took those lessons and applied them here."

So far, there is no data that suggests that they are a big hazard for pedestrians, riders or motorists -- although some accidents do occur.

Scooters are generally favored by younger riders. Those who use bikes like the cargo capacity of the basket.

Many people don’t mind sharing the road with scooters because riders, for the most part, are behaving themselves.

“I think people are doing a good job with the scooters, not trashing them on the sidewalks. Everyone's like really respectful with it, so I think it’s awesome it's in Sacramento,” Doan said.

The new license allows Jump to have up to a combination of 1,170 devices. Jump is not wasting any time. By Wednesday, they were dropping off additional bikes around town.

There are currently three other companies applying for licenses at 250 scooters apiece and city officials say they are likely to get approved.

With that will come an education campaign by the police department on the do’s and don’ts of scooter use.

“We’ll be working with our police department to make sure scooter users know that they’re not supposed scooting on the sidewalk that here supposed be on the street and where to park the devices," Donlon Wyant said. "We want scooters to be on designated park zones like these."