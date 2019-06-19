Rescue Teams Find Drowning Victim’s Body in Feather River

PARADISE — Less than a day after a man was swept away by the Feather River in Butte County his body was found by rescue crews.

Just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office reports a woman at the end of Dean Road in Paradise called 911 when her boyfriend disappeared in the West Branch of the Feather River.

Swift water rescue teams with the sheriff’s office and Cal Fire searched for the man in the area but could not find him.

Their search resumed Wednesday morning with the help of a California Highway Patrol helicopter, according to the sheriff’s office. At 11:22 a.m., the man’s body was found a quarter-mile downstream from where he was last seen.

It is unknown how the man entered the water and his identity has not been reported.