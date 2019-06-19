Police Respond to Active Shooter in North Sacramento; Officer Shot

NORTH SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento police officer was shot Wednesday on Redwood Avenue near Edgewater Road in North Sacramento.

A lieutenant reports a female officer was responding to a ShotSpotter call when she was hit by gunfire. It appears she was ambushed.

More and more equipment, more and more officers arriving as a suspect armed with a rifle on Redwood Avenue is still believed to be shooting out from a home after wounding a @SacPolice officer. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/9tnzttEqi3 — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) June 20, 2019

The female officer was “pinned” in a yard of a home as other officers attempted to get to her, according to the lieutenant. She was later taken to UC Davis Medical Center but her condition is still unknown.

A suspect armed with a rifle is still firing from another home on Redwood Avenue. The public has been told to avoid the area.

BREAKING: We've just been moved back to Grove Ave & Barrette Ave. as @SacPolice @sacsheriff investigate an officer down on Redwood in the yard of one home and a suspect shooting a rifle from another home on Redwood. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/OOt9wch2Dh — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) June 20, 2019

We've just heard a long exchange of gunfire…5 or 6 shots from farther away and then boom, boom, boom, boom, boom right after a little closer to where we are at Grove& Barrette as an officer down/ suspect still shooting case is investigated on Redwood Ave. in Sacramento. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/Z74oSvlsRG — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) June 20, 2019

FOX40 crews are at the scene.

This is a developing story.