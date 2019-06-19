Police Respond to Active Shooter in North Sacramento; Officer Shot

NORTH SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento police officer was shot Wednesday on Redwood Avenue near Edgewater Road in North Sacramento.
A lieutenant reports a female officer was responding to a ShotSpotter call when she was hit by gunfire. It appears she was ambushed.
The female officer was “pinned” in a yard of a home as other officers attempted to get to her, according to the lieutenant. She was later taken to UC Davis Medical Center but her condition is still unknown.
A suspect armed with a rifle is still firing from another home on Redwood Avenue. The public has been told to avoid the area.
FOX40 crews are at the scene.
This is a developing story.