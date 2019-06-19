Police Respond to Active Shooter in North Sacramento; Officer Shot

Posted 6:42 PM, June 19, 2019, by , Updated at 07:52PM, June 19, 2019

NORTH SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento police officer was shot Wednesday on Redwood Avenue near Edgewater Road in North Sacramento.

A lieutenant reports a female officer was responding to a ShotSpotter call when she was hit by gunfire. It appears she was ambushed.

The female officer was “pinned” in a yard of a home as other officers attempted to get to her, according to the lieutenant. She was later taken to UC Davis Medical Center but her condition is still unknown.

A suspect armed with a rifle is still firing from another home on Redwood Avenue. The public has been told to avoid the area.

 

FOX40 crews are at the scene.

This is a developing story.

