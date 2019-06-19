Sacramento Pouch Project’s Babywearing Event Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Martina is in the studio with Sacramento Pouch Project founders Delilah Davis Dawson and Rebecca Gross getting the details on babywearing.

About Sacramento Pouch Project:

Sacramento Pouch Project brings existing babywearers together with new parents and other caregivers in Sacramento County to spread babywearing knowledge and distribute free carriers to caregivers who may otherwise not be able to safely and comfortably wear their babies and toddlers. We collect gently used carriers from individuals and solicit donations of new carriers from babywearing companies so that we can match caregivers with a carrier that will work for them and their child(ren).

Sacramento Pouch Project Celebrates Black Babywearing Week JUNE 20TH

11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

North Natomas Library

4660 Via Ingoglia, Sacramento

Join Sacramento Pouch Project for a celebration of Black Babywearing Week!