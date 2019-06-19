‘Videos Speak for Themselves:’ DA Releases Footage of Rocklin Officer Beating DUI Suspect With Baton

PLACER COUNTY — A little more than a month after a Placer County jury acquitted a Rocklin officer of using excessive force, videos were released showing the night he beat a suspected DUI driver with a baton.

The Placer County District Attorney’s Office requested the video evidence from that night be unsealed and a court granted that request Wednesday. Five pieces of footage were then released to the media.

Click here to watch the videos in their entirety. Viewer discretion is advised.

In late September 2017, Rocklin officers were arresting Emilio Perez Chavez on suspicion of driving under the influence. During the arrest, Officer Brad Alford begins shouting at Perez Chavez and using his baton against the suspect.

Footage from the three officers’ body cameras, as well as dashcam and cell phone videos, shows the night Perez Chavez was pulled over for driving erratically. He pulled into a car port as the officers surrounded his car.

All three officers called to Perez Chavez repeatedly to leave his parked car and put his hands in the air. With his gun drawn, Alford tells him, “I’m going to shoot you if you don’t f—— start complying. Get out of the f—— car.” He also says, “If you don’t want to get shot you better keep your hands up.”

One of the other officers tells Perez Chavez she recognizes him. “I’ve talked to you before, I know who you are,” she says.

The unarmed man steps out with his hands raised as Alford shouts at him to get to his knees then rushes at him with his baton. Perez Chaves is crouching down when the first blow hits him.

Alford strikes Perez Chavez in the back of the knee then continues to hit him even as he is on the ground and on his back. Alford swings his baton at Perez Chavez more than a dozen times while telling him to “get down” and “quit fighting.”

One of the officers tells Alford, “We’ll tase, we’ll tase,” as he’s hitting Perez Chavez.

Alford was arrested days later and faced charges of assault with a deadly weapon with an enhancement for causing great bodily injury, assault under the color of authority and filing a false police report. The Placer County District Attorney’s Office filed a criminal complaint against the 15-year veteran of the force for assault with personal use of a deadly weapon and a felony count of assault by a public officer.

Later, Perez Chavez’s mother told FOX40 the beating left him with broken fingers and a fracture in his right leg, as well as swelling in his left arm. The police department called his injuries non-life threatening.

The DA’s office stated the following in their press release about the videos: