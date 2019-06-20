Body of Missing Gold River Man Found in American River

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — A Gold River father and husband was found dead in the American River after his abandoned car was discovered near Lake Natoma more than a week ago.

The coroner’s office and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirms Vijay Kumar’s body was found Monday night, a week after his family says he went missing.

The 57-year-old’s family says he had gone to an orientation on June 10 with his wife, Madhur, and their youngest son. He went off on his own then called his eldest son around 2 p.m. to check in.

His locked car was found in an aquatic center parking lot off of Hazel Avenue later that day.

Madhur Kumar told FOX40 “he was not impulsive.”

“He was not a person who would shun his responsibilities,” she said on Monday.

Cause of death has not been reported by the coroner’s office or the sheriff’s office.