Police Identify Man Suspected of Killing Sacramento Officer

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department has identified the man suspected of fatally shooting Officer Tara O’Sullivan as 45-year-old Adel Sambrano Ramos.

Ramos was taken into custody early Thursday morning after an hours-long standoff in North Sacramento. He was booked into jail on suspicion of murder and a misdemeanor charge of battery.

Sacramento Police Sgt. Vance Chandler reports just before noon on Wednesday, there was a disturbance between a male and a female at a home on Redwood Avenue near Edgewater Road.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., police met with the woman at a separate location and she was later accompanied by officers to the North Sacramento home so she could retrieve some belongings.

While officers were with her at the Redwood Avenue home, police say Ramos, armed with a rifle, fired at them and Officer O’Sullivan was hit by the gunfire around 6:10 p.m.

About 45 minutes later, officers were able to use an armored vehicle to rescue O’Sullivan, who lay wounded in a yard nearby. O’Sullivan was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Overnight into Thursday, police say Ramos and officers periodically exchanged gunfire.

This is a developing story.