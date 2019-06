Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- Southbound Highway 99 is closed at Fruitridge Road due to a two-vehicle collision involving a big rig.

The big rig overturned and is blocking all lanes of the highway.

Minor injuries have been reported.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

CHP is expecting the highway to remain closed for the next four hours as crews work on clearing the scene.

