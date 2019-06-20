Your Weekend, June 20

Mae and Pedro have a list of fun events for you to enjoy this weekend.
New Comedies Play Festival
The Sofia Tsakopoulos Center for the Arts
Thurs & Fri 5 p.m. & 9 p.m.; Sat 2 p.m., 5 p.m. & 9 p.m.; Sun 2 p.m.
Placer County Fair
A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Crystal Ice Cream Fantasy
Our Street Night Market
Make it a Night Pick:
R Street
Sat 7 p.m.-1 a.m.
Make it a Night Pick:
Sacramento French Film Festival
Crest Theatre
Fri 7 p.m.; Sat 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m.-~9 p.m.
FOOD:Empress Tavern
Drink: Dive Bar
