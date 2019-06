Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mae is in the kitchen with Karina Knight learning three different juice recipes.

Morning hydration:, 2 servings:

2 cucumbers, peeled

2 organic hearts of romaine lettuce

1 organic gala apples, cored

1/2 organic celery heart

1 lemon

Anti-inflamatory, 2 servings:

4 celery stalks

½ cucumber

1 cup pineapple

½ green apple

1 cup spinach

1 lemon

1 knob ginger

Immunity booster, 2 servings

1 medium bunch of celery

1 apple

½ of a lime

1 cup spinach

1 cup kale

1 piece of fresh ginger