Body Found in Mokelumne River Tentatively Identified as Missing Automotive Writer

Posted 10:02 AM, June 21, 2019, by , Updated at 10:01AM, June 21, 2019

Calaveras County — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has tentatively identified a body found in the Mokelumne River near the inlet of Lake Pardee as missing automotive writer David Gordon Johnson.

Around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Rangers from the East Bay Municipal Utilities discovered the body.

Johnson was reported missing on June 5.

His motorcycle was found on June 7 at the Big Bar River Access near the town of Mokelumne Hill.

Investigators believe 44-year-old Johnson is the victim of an accidental drowning.

The body will officially be identified during the autopsy procedure.

