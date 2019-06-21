Body Found in Mokelumne River Tentatively Identified as Missing Automotive Writer

Calaveras County — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has tentatively identified a body found in the Mokelumne River near the inlet of Lake Pardee as missing automotive writer David Gordon Johnson.
Around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Rangers from the East Bay Municipal Utilities discovered the body.
Johnson was reported missing on June 5.
His motorcycle was found on June 7 at the Big Bar River Access near the town of Mokelumne Hill.
Investigators believe 44-year-old Johnson is the victim of an accidental drowning.
The body will officially be identified during the autopsy procedure.