Gunman Used Illegal Assault Rifle in Officer’s Death, Court Documents Say

SACRAMENTO — The man accused of killing a Sacramento police officer Wednesday used an illegal .223 assault rifle in the shooting, according to the criminal complaint.

Adel Sambrano Ramos, 45, is facing four charges from the shooting — felony murder with special circumstances, felony attempted murder, felony possession of a semi-automatic center fire AR-15-style rifle built upon an unfinished 80% receiver with a non-fixed magazine and with a pistol grip, and felony possession of a semi-automatic center fire ar-15-style rifle built upon an unfinished 80% receiver with a non-fixed magazine, a pistol grip and a telescoping stock.

The special circumstances in the felony murder charge are the killing of a law enforcement officer, lying in wait and using an illegal firearm.

See the entire criminal complaint below:

Officer Tara O’Sullivan was killed Wednesday as she helped a woman retrieve her belongings from a home in North Sacramento, leading to an hourslong standoff between police and the gunman with occasional exchanges of gunfire. She was the first Sacramento police officer to die in the line of duty since 1999.