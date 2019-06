Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Martina is in the studio with Aliada and Drew Kimzey the co-producers and co-founders of the Invisible Disabilities Comedy Show.

Featured comedians will perform jokes about their secret struggles -- not all disabilities can be seen.

Topics include (but not limited to) Depression, Anxiety, PTSD, Seizures, Bipolar I, Traumatic Brain Injury, TMJ, fibromyalgia, Hashimotos, Sleep apnea, Spinal muscular atrophy, Spina Bifida, drug dependence, and more.