Police: Surveillance Shows Three Young Men Igniting Fireworks in Woodland Mailboxes

WOODLAND – Residents of a quite Woodland neighborhood have been getting an early Fourth of July fireworks display but neighbors aren’t celebrating.

“I’m very surprised to hear that someone is putting something in mailboxes,” said Emmanuel Ene of Woodland.

Ene has lived in Woodland for the past five years.

“It’s just like any great community, in this area, everyone watches out for each other,” he said.

However, just down the street on Bartlett Avenue, his neighbor was one of around four homeowners who woke up to an explosion coming from an unlikely place.

“It appears on the video there were three young men and they modified some safe-and-sane fireworks and placed them in mailboxes,” said Sgt. Victoria Danzl with the Woodland Police Department.

Danzl says police received several complaints that fireworks were being placed in several mailboxes, some exploding and causing damage.

“They were very concerned about the safety of their neighborhood - with somebody using modified fireworks,” she said. “Every year we have fires that start from fireworks, and there can be significant injuries.”

While police say the unsafe use of fireworks can lead to a potentially dangerous situation, neighbors like Ene are hoping the people seen in the surveillance are caught soon.

“Growing up we did do some things that we probably shouldn’t have done, but as a parent, I would say don’t put fireworks in mailboxes and don’t be out so late,” Ene stated.

Police say there was property damage from the explosions, but no one was injured.

If you happen to know who is responsible, contact Woodland police.