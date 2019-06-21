Sacramento County High School Football Coach Arrested for Murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A high school coach made his first appearance in court earlier today with dozens of students and players turning out to show their support.

Loved ones know him as a kind man and a role model — but that same person is behind bars facing charges for murder.

Family, friends and an entire school district are in shock after Sacramento police say they took 38-year-old Lamont Edward Providence into custody Wednesday.

He’s accused, along with five others in a May 19th homicide.

That shooting happening outside an apartment complex in Natomas and left Jaquan Wyatt dead. He was killed the day after his 21st birthday.

“Condolences to the family who lost a loved one, but this is my brother and I have to support him,” said Terika Murphy.

Murphy says that she knows her brother as a good man who doesn’t have a mean bone in his body.

“My brother’s not like that. He’s a family man. When I saw it, it kind of pushed me back because that’s my brother, and what was described is not the Lamont that I know,” Murphy explained.

She says Providence is a father, friend and a well-respected football coach.

He most recently served as the defensive coordinator at Foothill High school in the 2018-2019 season, according to the Twin Rivers Unified School District.

School representatives say they learned of the arrest Thursday — releasing a statement that reads in part:

“We were shocked when we learned that an individual who coached a Foothill High School football team during the 2018-2019 school year had been arrested for felony murder and attempted murder… Twin Rivers unequivocally believes that all students deserve to have adults in their schools who act with integrity and make sure students are safe, respected and protected.”

And as the coach’s case plays out in a Sacramento courtroom, Providence’s family believes the truth will prevail and he can someday return back to the football field.

“We love him and we’re going to support him. That’s not the Lamont that I know. He’s just a good person all the way around,” Murphy said.

Providence is being held at the Sacramento County jail without bail.

He’s due back in court July 19th.