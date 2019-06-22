Elk Grove End of Watch Fund Aims to Comfort Grieving Officers by Collecting Notes of Support

Watch Jessica Mensch’s report this evening on FOX40, after the game.

SACRAMENTO — The whole law enforcement community is mourning the death of Officer O’Sullivan.

Her memorial service is scheduled for June 27th and The Elk Grove End of Watch Fund is preparing to try to make that tough day a little easier for officers.

They are collecting notes of support from community members to hand out to officers at the funeral.

Rookie Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan was killed in the line of duty on June 19th.

Glued to his police radio, Elk Grove Police Officer Casey Robinson followed in horror— as a domestic violence call down the road in Sacramento turned deadly Wednesday night.

“We listened to the incident as it unfolded,” he said. “Whether it’s within your agency or outside of your agency, across the country or around the world. You hear of an officer who has been injured or killed, of course it hits close to home.”

Officer Robinson is turning his pain into purpose by trying to make Officer O’Sullivan’s funeral just a little bit easier for his law enforcement brothers and sisters.

“The End of Watch Fund Responds to officer funerals with our snack bag project which includes snacks and bottled water for the officers that are attending the funeral,” Robinson explained.

Around 3000 officers will receive goody bags but what really makes the difference are the notes included with each one.

“This one says ‘thank you for keeping us safe. We love the police…’ with a nice little picture right there,” Robinson said as he read one of the notes.

He’s asking anyone in the community to write a letter of support for law enforcement.

“In times of tragedy, oftentimes those people out in the community, they struggle to find something that they can do and help. This is a way that you can help,” Robinson said.

A simple gesture that means the world to officers like Robinson; it’s why his own little ones will be writing notes too.

“At this age, they don’t necessarily understand everything that’s going on. But they know how to say please and thank you so it’s a way they can show support in general for what police officers do.”

So far, roughly 100 to 200 notes have been collected but they’ll need around 3,000 for the funeral.

Notes can be dropped off Monday through Wednesday next week at the Elk Grove Police Department located at: