Mother of Man Murdered in South Natomas Speaks Out

SACRAMENTO — An emotional plea from the mother of a 21-year-old Dallas, Texas native who was tragically gunned down on a South Natomas street back in May.

Six men, including a 38-year-old high school football coach, now face charges in the murder of Jaquan Wyatt.

Jennifer Maraston says her son was like a father to his three siblings. He was traveling to Sacramento to celebrate his 21st birthday.

He never got the chance to return home to his family.

One day after celebrating his birthday, Sacramento police say they found Wyatt and another man suffering from a gunshot wound.

“He was excited about turning 21. I just talked to him that morning before he was murdered,” Maraston said.

Wyatt was later pronounced dead at the scene.

#NEW: The mother of a 21 y/o #Dallas man is breathing a sigh of relief tonight after six men – including a local football coach – now face charges in connection to her sons murder. Police say Jaquan Wyatt was gunned down in a South Natomas neighborhood back on May 19th. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/bRIX69jRTs — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) June 23, 2019

“Once they told me certain information, I knew it was my son. And to have to identify him over the phone, that was a lot,” Maraston said.

Nearly one month later, while visiting her son’s gravesite, Maraston says she found out Sacramento police arrested six men in connection to her son’s death.

“All of you are responsible. My son had not been 21 for more than 24 hours, and to see these guys are older I just want to know why,” Maraston stated.

One of the men arrested, Lamont Providence, was most recently a defensive coordinator at Foothill High School, according to the Twin Rivers Unified School District.

“My son is gone, and we are talking about a football coach. This is someone around someone else’s children,” Maraston said.

Even through the pain Maraston says has followed her since the day she lost her son, she’s praying for justice.

“Thank you officers, but I’m thousands of miles away, I’m thankful for the arrests but I need a conviction,” she said.

Maraston says the family will be traveling to Sacramento for future court dates.