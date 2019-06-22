× Officer O’Sullivan’s Memorial Service Scheduled for Thursday

ROSEVILLE — A memorial service is scheduled for fallen Sacramento Police Officer, Tara O’Sullivan, on Thursday June 27, 2019 at 10 a.m.

O’Sullivan was killed in the line of duty on Wednesday when a man opened fire in North Sacramento, striking O’Sullivan several times. He continued shooting, preventing officers from immediately rescuing her, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The memorial service will be held at Bayside Church: Adventure Campus in Roseville.

The address is:

6401 Stanford Ranch Road, Roseville, CA 95768.

Memorial service questions can be emailed to: memorialinfo@sacpd.org.

Donations to Officer O’Sullivan’s family can be made at: https://www.cahpcu.org/OfficerTaraOSullivanMemorialFund

The Elk Grove End of Watch Fund is also collecting notes of support for grieving officers. Notes can be delivered to: 8400 Laguna Palms Way, Elk Grove, CA 95758.

