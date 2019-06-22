Swastika Yard Display Spurs New Protest in Bay Area City El Sobrante

EL SOBRANTE, Calif. (KPIX) — Outrage over an El Sobrante man’s front yard swastika prompted neighbors to stage a protest Thursday.

Members of the community lined a street in the city’s downtown area, waving American flags and holding picket signs. Protesters said they wanted to denounce the man’s front yard symbol and to show support for marginalized communities.

Protesters gathered in El Sobrante after a man placed a large swastika in his front yard.

Chopper 5 flew over the concrete symbol earlier this month. Homeowner Steve Johnson told KPIX 5 it isn’t a swastika, but a Tibetan sign.

Neighbors aren’t buying it, saying Johnson has other displays of swastikas around his home and on his motorcycle.

“He’s just really espousing Nazism, actually, and hate,” said protester Cindy Sweet.

“I think people fetishize these types of symbols, swastikas,” said Bruce Tompkins, who was also at Thursday’s protest. “They don’t realize the depth of this what this means.”

Seen is the large swastika displayed on Johnson’s front yard.

KPIX 5 returned to the man’s property Thursday and found the swastika had been covered up with Powerpuff Girl and Hello Kitty blankets.

A petition to remove the swastika has gathered 15,000 signatures.

