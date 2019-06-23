Fire Destroys Tracy Home, Displacing Family of 3

Watch Kristi Gross’ report on this story tonight on FOX40 News after the fight.

TRACY — A Tracy family of three was displaced Saturday after a fire broke out in their garage and quickly spread to the rest of home.

Heavy smoke and flames were already coming from the house on De bord Drive when Tracy firefighters arrived at the scene.

“It was already in the three-car garage and already extending up to the second story,” said South San Joaquin County Fire Authority Battalion Chief Chris Martin. “The family literally escaped with the clothes on their back.”

A husband and wife escaped with their 2-year-old son, making it out before flames gutted their home.

A cat did not survive the fire but a dog was evacuated with the family.

Tracy firefighters were eventually able to extinguish the fire and protect surrounding properties but the home was a total loss.

“There is a family that is absolutely devastated,” Martin told FOX40. “The whole house was destroyed.”

That’s when the neighbors and people in the Tracy community, like Teresa Weavers, stepped in.

“My granddaughter went upstairs and got a teddy bear for the little boy and we went over to Walmart,” Weavers said. “We bought diapers, wipes and an outfit and some socks for the little boy. And then my boss, his wife is the same size as the wife, and so we went over there and she gave us a bunch of clothes to take to her.”

The American Red Cross and the Tracy Firefighters Charity also helped the family in their time of need.

“I just hope that they realize that there’s a lot of people that care, whether we know them or not,” Weavers said.

The family was too upset to talk on camera but told FOX40 they appreciated the amazing support from firefighters and the community.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation but said fireworks are not to blame.