Land Park Businesses Hit With String of Break-Ins

LAND PARK -- A series of break-ins at several businesses in Land Park has left many on edge.

Video surveillance taken from a camera outside Larry Taing’s two businesses, a 76 gas station and Spinners Cinnamon Rolls, shows a suspect walk up just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

At one point, the man is seen using a metal grinder while attempting to break in through the front door. Then he leaves as a car approaches.

As soon as the car leaves, the suspect is seen carrying a large rock that he then tosses through the front window.

He got away with a stand filled with scratch off lottery tickets.

“I don’t know why they do these kind of stupid things,” Taing told FOX40.

The owners said the suspects broke part of a light so no one would see them trying to break in.

Taing said the suspect got into a getaway car that drove away with its headlights off.

This was not the first time someone has tried to break into a business in the area.

“We’ve been having a rash of break-ins throughout the community, along Broadway, along Freeport and now hitting Spinners on Sutterville,” said community advocate Stephanie Duncan.

Duncan said at least four other businesses have been targeted by thieves in recent weeks.

“It’s kind of a good thing that they stole lottery tickets because they are all traceable. That’s the one thing you don’t want to steal is because they can track you down as soon as you try to redeem one,” she said.

While Taing said nothing else was taken, he said he’s hoping someone will recognize the suspect seen in the surveillance footage.

“It doesn’t make no sense, you know,” he said. "I hope they can catch him someday."

If you happen to recognize the suspect seen in the surveillance video, call the police.