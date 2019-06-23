Police: Baby in Critical Condition after Fresno Shooting

Posted 1:31 PM, June 23, 2019, by , Updated at 01:11PM, June 23, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Police say a baby girl is in critical condition after a shooting in Fresno.

ABC30 reports the girl’s mother was at a party early Sunday morning when an argument broke out. The woman and her boyfriend left the party and drove away but were chased and shot at several times.

Police are seeking the shooter.

The Fresno Bee reports that Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer is scheduled to speak to the media about the case on Sunday afternoon.

Fresno police did not immediately have a comment Sunday morning.

Google Map for coordinates 36.737798 by -119.787125.

