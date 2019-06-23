SACRAMENTO -- U.S. Congressman representing California's 3rd district, John Garamendi, sat down with FOX40's Joe Khalil to talk about the rising tension between the U.S. and Iran.
Rep. John Garamendi Weighs In on US-Iran Tension
-
Local Congress Reps React to McConnell’s Comments on Mueller Investigation
-
US Prepped for Strikes on Iran Before Approval was Withdrawn
-
Saudi Crown Prince Accuses Rival Iran of Tanker Attacks
-
US Sending More Troops to Middle East as Iran Tensions Mount
-
Iran Shoots Down U.S. Drone
-
-
Capitol-to-Capitol: California Congressman Takes on Cybersecurity Issues
-
US Officials: Plan May Send Up to 10,000 Troops to Mideast
-
Travis AFB Families Fed Up with Hazardous Living Conditions
-
Iranians Fired Missile at US Drone Prior to Tanker Attack, US Official Says
-
Saudi King Slams Iran’s “Terrorist Acts” at Islamic Summit
-
-
Capitol-to-Capitol: Program Seen as Beneficial to Freshman and Long-Time Congress Reps
-
US Deploying Carrier, Bomber Task Force in Response to ‘Troubling’ Iran Actions
-
Two Saudi Oil Tankers Involved in ‘Sabotage Attack,’ Says Press Agency