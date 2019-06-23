Tremors Felt in Australia after 7.2-Magnitude Earthquake in Indonesia’s Banda Sea

A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck near to Indonesia’s Tanimbar islands in the Banda Sea Monday, with tremors being felt as far away as northern Australia.

The earthquake hit at a depth of about 208 kilometers (129 miles), according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Residents in the Australian city of Darwin, approximately 720 kilometers away (450 miles), said they could feel shaking due to the seismic activity.

CNN affiliate Nine News Darwin said on Twitter shaking could be felt in its studios for several minutes. Buildings throughout the city were evacuated due to the quake, Nine News reported.

EARTH TREMOUR!: Anyone else experience the big earth tremour across the city?

Our studios here in The Gardens was rocked for several minutes — Nine News Darwin (@9NewsDarwin) June 24, 2019

There is no tsunami threat to Australia, the country’s Bureau of Meteorology said.

The quake was one of several to hit the Indonesian archipelago Monday, with at least nine temblors also rocking the Indonesian side of the island of Papua, according to the USGS.

Monday’s earthquakes all struck in the “Ring of Fire,” one of the world’s most seismically active areas. The USGS says about 90% of the world’s earthquakes occur in the region.

Though earthquakes are not as common in Australia, the continent does experience seismic activity due to tectonic plate movement.