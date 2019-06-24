Dr. Jyl: Protecting Your Pets from Fleas and Ticks

Posted 12:47 PM, June 24, 2019, by , Updated at 08:59AM, June 25, 2019

It's that time of year when fleas and ticks rear their ugly, tiny heads.

Luckily, you and your pets don't have to suffer. Resident pet expert Dr. Jyl Rubin stops by to show us some effective tick and flea remedies.

