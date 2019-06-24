Driver With Baby Crashes Into Power Pole in Del Paso Heights

DEL PASO HEIGHTS — A driver who had a baby with her crashed into a power pole in Del Paso Heights Monday, sparking a fire that engulfed her car.

The Sacramento Police Department reports a domestic violence call came in around 6:30 p.m.

When officers responded to the incident, a woman drove away from them, leading police on a short pursuit.

In the area of Elm Street and North Avenue, the woman crashed her sedan into a power pole, causing an explosion. Power lines fell into the road and flames took over the car.

The Sacramento Fire Department reports the woman and the baby were able to escape the car and were not hurt in the crash.

A single vehicle accident that took a power pole out resulted in a car fire with power lines down across the roadway at Elm St/ North Ave.The female driver and a baby inside were not hurt. A Hazmat team responded to mitigate a fluid spill. @SMUDUpdates handled the power outage. pic.twitter.com/G267rXAoo0 — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) June 25, 2019

Police say no one has been taken into custody.

A hazmat team was called out to the crash site to clean up a fluid spill.

The police department says several people in the area lost power as a result of the crash. By Monday night, 125 SMUD customers were still without power.