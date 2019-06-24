Man Dies after Attack on Freeport Boulevard; Police Search for Assailants

SACRAMENTO — A man died four days after police say he was attacked by three men while walking in the Meadowview area.

Last Wednesday, Sacramento police say the man was walking on Freeport Boulevard between Florin and Meadowview roads when he was assaulted by three men in their 20s.

He was seriously injured and sustained facial fractures in the attack. The Sacramento Police Department also says he lost consciousness.

The next day, the victim went to a local hospital and police were notified of the assault. He died from his injuries on Sunday, according to the police department.

All three attackers are believed to be around 25 years old. Police provided the following information about the suspects:

Male, Asian, 5 feet 4 inches tall, thin muscular build, black hair, clean-shaven, seen wearing a white long-sleeved T-shirt and gray shorts Male, black, between 5 feet 4 inches and 5 feet 6 inches tall, thin build, black hair, goatee, seen wearing a white T-shirt and black or blue shorts Male, black, between 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, thin build, black hair, full beard, seen wearing a gray T-shirt and black or blue shorts

A motive has not been uncovered in the case and the victim’s identity has not been reported by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office. Anyone with information about the attack should call 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP (4357).