Man Suspected in Officer’s Killing to Appear in Court

SACRAMENTO — The man accused of killing a Sacramento police officer is expected to appear in court Monday.

Adel Sambrano Ramos, 45, is charged with the murder of Officer Tara O’Sullivan, the attempted murder of another officer, and possessing two illegal assault rifles. The charges include special circumstances, including that he killed her while lying in wait.

Read the criminal complaint against Ramos below.

The special circumstances allow prosecutors to seek the death penalty against Ramos, though that decision would be months away and California Gov. Gavin Newsom has imposed a moratorium on executions.

O’Sullivan, 26, was shot several times and one of the wounds was “non-survivable,” Sgt. Vance Chandler said at a late Friday news conference during which police released body camera video of the Wednesday night confrontation in North Sacramento.

The department has been under scrutiny because it took 45 minutes to rescue the downed officer, who died at a hospital.

Police Chief Daniel Hahn said the gunman had stashed two assault rifles, a shotgun and a handgun in different rooms and opened fire as officers knocked on the door.

Officers arrested Ramos early Thursday morning after an hours-long standoff, during which police say Ramos and officers periodically exchanged gunfire. Police described the gunman as strategically shooting at officers for hours, using all the weapons in different rooms.