No Charges Against Roseville Coach Accused of Inappropriate Touching

Posted 4:13 PM, June 24, 2019, by , Updated at 04:21PM, June 25, 2019

ROSEVILLE — The Placer County District Attorney’s Office says it will not file charges against a Roseville High School football coach.

Larry Cunha had faced allegations of inappropriate touching after an interaction with a student in the spring. According to the District Attorney’s Office, Cunha picked up a student and physically carried her to a class she did not want to attend.

Cunha was placed on leave after the incident.

The District Attorney’s Office said there was not sufficient evidence that any crime was committed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.