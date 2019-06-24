No Charges Against Roseville Coach Accused of Inappropriate Touching

ROSEVILLE — The Placer County District Attorney’s Office says it will not file charges against a Roseville High School football coach.

Larry Cunha had faced allegations of inappropriate touching after an interaction with a student in the spring. According to the District Attorney’s Office, Cunha picked up a student and physically carried her to a class she did not want to attend.

Cunha was placed on leave after the incident.

The District Attorney’s Office said there was not sufficient evidence that any crime was committed.