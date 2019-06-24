Sacramento Officer’s Slaying Puts Spotlight on California’s Death Penalty Discussion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- As family and friends mourn the loss of 26-year-old Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan, the community has been mourning with them.

If anybody understands her family’s unrelenting pain, it’s Linda Mobilio-Teeling.

“It tears everything wide open. For anyone like me, anyone in my situation, my heart absolutely breaks for them,” she told FOX40.

In 2002, Officer David Mobilio, Linda’s husband, was ambushed by a suspect, shot and killed on the job.

While it will never bring David back, Mobilio-Teeling said seeing his killer prosecuted and sentenced to death offered her some closure.

However, in March, Gov. Gavin Newsom put a moratorium on all of California’s death row cases. That effectively halted the death penalty for some 700 offenders, including the man who killed Mobilio-Teeling’s husband.

“Those people are not going to be let out by this act. They will be to be held to account,” Newsom said.

“It’s extremely frustrating,” Mobilio-Teeling told FOX40. “It’s very disheartening to be on this side of it.”

That side of it is where O’Sullivan’s family may find themselves. Adel Sambrano Ramos, the suspect in Officer O’Sullivan’s death, is also eligible for the death penalty, although prosecutors haven’t decided whether to pursue it yet.

Mobilio-Teeling fears Ramos and her husband’s killer will be let off the hook.

“There are certain crimes that warrant the death penalty,” she said.

Twice since 2012 California voters have had the chance to get rid of the death penalty. Both times they have voted to keep it.