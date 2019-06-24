Smoke Shop Clerk Accused of Sexual Battery

NEVADA COUNTY — Investigators in Nevada County say a clerk at a smoke shop sexually battered a woman when she visited the store on Sunday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the clerk at Hot Spot Smoke Shop, later identified as Ranjit Singh, told the 20-year-old woman she was too young to buy tobacco products and instead offered to sell her items in a back room where there were no surveillance cameras.

Detectives say Singh pushed the woman into the bathroom and told her to drink some alcohol. The woman told investigators Singh touched her and himself inappropriately and told her to perform oral sex on him, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say the woman was able to escape when Singh was distracted by another customer coming into the store.

Singh was ultimately arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment, kidnapping and sexual battery.