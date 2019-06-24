Wheelchair Ramp Stolen from Oakdale Family’s Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAKDALE -- A family in Oakdale says a wheelchair ramp was stolen from their home sometime Sunday morning.

"Devastated. Disbelief," Merilee Reed said.

Reed said her adult son, Zachary, has used the ramp since he was 9 years old.

Unsettled by the theft, Reed had her daughter post a message on Facebook asking for information and pleading for the ramp's return.

"Bring that back because it’s beneficial to him in his world, in our world," Reed said. "I don’t understand how it’s benefiting to them."

The family says what has helped them through this frustrating time is the fact that there have been so many people in Oakdale who have said they will help replace the ramp.

Reed said her son is resilient and has survived brain cancer twice. Even if the thief doesn't return the ramp, Reed said her family will find another way.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Oakdale Police Department.