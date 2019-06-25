Beauty Must-Haves for Traveling

Posted 10:47 AM, June 25, 2019, by

Jennifer Jones of Blades and Brushes Studio is talking to Simone about her favorite beauty essentials for an easy travel experience.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.