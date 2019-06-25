Concerts in the Park Preview: Me&You

Sacramento’s favorite free concert series, Concerts in the Park, continues in downtown Sacramento this Friday, June 28. Local artists Me&You are in the FOX40 backyard giving us a preview of their sound.

