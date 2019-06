STANISLAUS COUNTY — Several crews are fighting a vegetation fire west of Patterson in Stanislaus County.

As of Tuesday around 9:30 p.m., the Rock Fire had burned 75 acres in the area along Del Puerto Canyon Road, according to the Patterson Volunteer Firefighters Association and Cal Fire.

New Incident: #RockFire off Del Puerto Canyon Rd, west of Patterson in Stanislaus County is 30 acres. https://t.co/AgdVR8YFNX pic.twitter.com/4udhUzXXwr — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 26, 2019

Crews with Cal Fire and West Stanislaus County have arrived at the scene, along with several brush engines, water tenders and dozers, according to the volunteer firefighters.

