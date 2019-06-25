Dutch Bros. Coffee Shops Donating Proceeds to Sacramento Officer’s Memorial Fund

SACRAMENTO — One week after Sacramento police Officer Tara O’Sullivan was fatally shot while responding to a domestic violence incident, Dutch Bros. coffee shops will donate money from their sales.

This Wednesday, from the time they open until midnight, one dollar from every drink will go towards the 26 year old’s memorial fund.

Participating locations include Auburn, Carmichael, Citrus Heights, Davis, Dixon, Elk Grove, Fair Oaks, Granite Bay, Lodi, Rocklin, Roseville, Sacramento and Woodland.